14 Area Seniors Receive the 2025 Constable Christopher Bates Scholarship Published 3:44 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Constable Christopher Bates Scholarship was recently awarded to 14 area seniors.

Bates said that in 2015 God laid it upon his heart to create the scholarship. He began with $500 of his own money.

With support from the community through his Scholarship Breakfast, he has given out $55,000 in scholarships in 10 years. This year 14 students each received a $1,000 scholarship.