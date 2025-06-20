14 Area Seniors Receive the 2025 Constable Christopher Bates Scholarship
Published 3:44 pm Friday, June 20, 2025
- The Constable Christopher Bates Scholarship was recently awarded to 14 area seniors. They include Keviauna Ross- Memorial High School, left, Kathy Borjas- Memorial High School, Ashly Chavez- Bob Hope High School, Tailer Gilliam- Sabine Pass High School, Keniah Blaze- Beaumont United High School, Romy Bluitt- Beaumont United High School.
Standling, from left, Kevin Jackson II- Westbrook High School, Brittany Pryor- Beaumont United High School, Dontanyvia Charles- Westbrook High School, Constable Christopher Bates, Kelvion Harris- Sabine Pass High School, Duante Grogan‐ Woodrow Wilson Early College High School, and Da'Vontay Hancock- Beaumont United High School
Not pictured, Benjamin Scypion- Memorial High School, Mikayla Hayes- Sam Houston State University. (Photo courtesy of Charis Solutions Photography)
The Constable Christopher Bates Scholarship was recently awarded to 14 area seniors.
Bates said that in 2015 God laid it upon his heart to create the scholarship. He began with $500 of his own money.
With support from the community through his Scholarship Breakfast, he has given out $55,000 in scholarships in 10 years. This year 14 students each received a $1,000 scholarship.