Anime and food festival returns to Port Arthur with two days of fun Published 3:46 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Popular anime and food-themed Otaku Food Festival is returning to Port Arthur this summer, promising two days of family-friendly fun, cultural celebration and cuisine from across Asia.

Otaku Food Festival is partnering with Central Mall to host Summer Matsuri, a free-entry event scheduled for Saturday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Central Mall in Port Arthur.

The two-day festival will feature more than 100 food and drink vendors, as well as anime merchandise, cosplay contests, live entertainment, voice actor appearances, sumo wrestling demonstrations, photo opportunities and more.

Food vendors will offer a wide range of Asian and Latin cuisines, including Filipino dishes, Japanese street food, Thai specialties, Taiwanese boba tea, noodles, bao buns, Vietnamese grilled chicken, and egg rolls. Organizers recommend that attendees bring cash for purchases.

Attendees are encouraged to follow @otakufoodfestival on Facebook and Instagram for updates and photos leading up to the event. More details will be available closer to the event.