Canadian Shipbuilding Group purchases Gulf Copper & Manufacturing, plans to invest $1B Published 3:51 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Canadian shipbuilding company Davie is acquiring American shipbuilder Gulf Copper & Manufacturing’s facilities in Port Arthur and Galveston. The purchase is still subject to financial, legal, and regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalized in summer 2025.

“Davie was looking for a location on the Gulf Coast to expand beyond their current locations in Quebec, Canada and Helsinki, Finland,” said Steve Hale, CEO of Gulf Copper. “They contacted us in late 2024 to inquire whether we might be interested in selling our shipyards. They want to build ships in the United States and had publicly announced their intention to secure a location. Gulf Copper’s interest centered on the opportunity presented for our long-time employee owners to secure investment in our facilities and economic growth for our communities.”

The planned acquisition is part of Davie’s commitment to build a permanent presence in America and align itself with the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter program, which aims to deliver new Arctic-ready icebreakers while revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding. This, along with other government programs, is set to reestablish U.S. global strength through increased icebreaking capabilities. Currently, the U.S. government has only three Arctic-ready icebreakers in service.

“A successful deal will open a new chapter for Gulf Copper,” said Hale. “For the first time in decades, complex shipbuilding could return to Galveston and Port Arthur—this time backed by one of the world’s fastest-growing specialized shipbuilders. Davie brings a bold vision: to make Texas the cornerstone of its U.S. expansion. That means opportunity for our employees, our partners, and our communities.”

Once the transaction is complete, Davie plans to invest $1 billion into the facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur and create an estimated 4,000 jobs, with 2,000 of those positions at Gulf Copper.

The deal also includes Gulf Copper’s Corpus Christi location and its Energy Services division, which typically serves the offshore drilling industry. Over 400 current employees at the acquired facilities will be retained, and the new entity will keep the Gulf Copper name. Other business segments not included in the acquisition—such as Sabine Surveyors and the Norfolk, Virginia office—will continue operating independently. The investment will bring new buildings, equipment, and training to the region, helping to secure the future of Gulf Copper for generations of local shipbuilders.