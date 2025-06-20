Charlotte Moses sworn in as the new Mayor of Port Arthur Published 6:22 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Charlotte Moses has been officially sworn into office Wednesday morning at Port Arthur City Hall. Moses was elected after winning the run-off election with 56% of the vote.

Mayor Thurman Bartie officially steps down after six years in office, passing the torch to newly elected Mayor Charlotte Moses. The city council meeting served both as a farewell and a celebration, with city leaders, staff, and community members reflecting on Mayor Bartie’s impact, leadership style, and commitment to the city.

Moses, 61, is a realtor who has previously served on Port Arthur City Council and the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation.She’s also First Lady at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, founded Charlotte’s Cupboard food pantry and is executive director of Women of Virtue Inc. to name some of her accomplishments.

Former Mayor Thurman Barite also took this time to thank the citizens of Port Arthur and local elected officials in the crowd such as Constable Christopher Bates, Former Mayor of Beaumont Robin Mouton, Representative Cristian Manuel and many more.

City Council members along with City Attorney and City Secretary also took the time to thank and show appreciation for Barite during his time in office.

“I want to personally thank you. I’ve been here the whole six years with Bill and I’ve seen Bill grow and become the mayor he is today and with all that you know, I just want to say thank you and giving me the opportunity to learn more about you as well as you learning more about me,” said Council member Thomas Kinlaw.

Moses is set to serve her term as the second black woman to hold the title of mayor in Port Arthur.

“October the 26th, 1988 I began on the 1st floor of city hall as their administrative clerk two. God has brought me a mighty long way, from the bottom to the top. Nobody but God could have done anything like this so I give all glory to God.” said Moses.