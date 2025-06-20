Getting Nutty in Groves Published 4:01 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

GROVES — The Pecan Statue has officially been installed outside City Hall.

Officials with the Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center said on social media they will schedule a dedication ceremony soon.

They offered thanks to Advanced Fiberglass for making their vision come to life. The next step…Guinness Book of World Records application. Officials are seeking to have the pecan in the records book.