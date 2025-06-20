Groves Police activity for the week of June 11 – 17
Published 3:10 pm Friday, June 20, 2025
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 11 to June 17
June 11
- Gabino Montelongo Jr., 26, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Sue Avenue.
- Isaac De Los Santos, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Harrison.
June 12
- Nathan Turner Jr., 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of West Texas 73.
- Jesse Bernal, 27, was arrested for assault in the 4400 block of Clermont.
- Kevin Winfree, 46, was arrested for assault in the 4400 block of Clermont.
- Makara Kan, 42, was arrested for theft in the 4600 block of Main Avenue.
June 13
- Clark Shores, 44, was arrested for public intoxication and fail to identify in the 6500 block of Washington.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 2600 block of Main.
June 14
- Leriel Rougeau, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of Highway 73.
- Chad Morris, 51, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Rachel Gil, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol in the 4700 block of Twin City HIghway.
- An information report was filed at the 4500 block of Wilson.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
June 15
- Michael Trinh, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of 39th Street.
- Reynaldo Ceja Jr., 30, was Arrested for Public Intoxication in the 5400 block of 39th Street.
- Maria Garza, 42, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2600 block of Maple Avenue.
- Marbelinda Broussard, 54, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport, disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise, and fail to identify in the 2300 block of Main Avenue.
June 16
- Chad Morris, 51, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jacob Brown, 40, was arrested for terroristic threat in the 2800 block of Amber.
June 17
- David Dancy, 51, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of Twin City Hwy.
- Crystal Conwell, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of West Jefferson.