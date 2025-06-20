Groves Police activity for the week of June 11 – 17

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 11 to June 17

June 11

Isaac De Los Santos, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Harrison.

Gabino Montelongo Jr., 26, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Sue Avenue.

June 12

Makara Kan, 42, was arrested for theft in the 4600 block of Main Avenue.

Kevin Winfree, 46, was arrested for assault in the 4400 block of Clermont.

Jesse Bernal, 27, was arrested for assault in the 4400 block of Clermont.

Nathan Turner Jr., 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of West Texas 73.

June 13

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 2600 block of Main.

Clark Shores, 44, was arrested for public intoxication and fail to identify in the 6500 block of Washington.

June 14

Leriel Rougeau, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of Highway 73.

Chad Morris, 51, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Rachel Gil, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol in the 4700 block of Twin City HIghway.

An information report was filed at the 4500 block of Wilson.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.