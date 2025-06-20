Groves Police activity for the week of June 11 – 17

Published 3:10 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

By PA News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 11 to June 17

 

June 11

  • Gabino Montelongo Jr., 26, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Sue Avenue.
  • Isaac De Los Santos, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Harrison.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

June 12

  • Nathan Turner Jr., 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of West Texas 73.
  • Jesse Bernal, 27, was arrested for assault in the 4400 block of Clermont.
  • Kevin Winfree, 46, was arrested for assault in the 4400 block of Clermont.
  • Makara Kan, 42, was arrested for theft in the 4600 block of Main Avenue.

 

June 13

  • Clark Shores, 44, was arrested for public intoxication and fail to identify in the 6500 block of Washington.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 2600 block of Main.

 

June 14

  • Leriel Rougeau, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of Highway 73.
  • Chad Morris, 51, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Rachel Gil, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol in the 4700 block of Twin City HIghway.
  • An information report was filed at the 4500 block of Wilson.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

 

June 15

  • Michael Trinh, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of 39th Street.
  • Reynaldo Ceja Jr., 30, was Arrested for Public Intoxication in the 5400 block of 39th Street.
  • Maria Garza, 42, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2600 block of Maple Avenue.
  • Marbelinda Broussard, 54, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport, disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise, and fail to identify in the 2300 block of Main Avenue.

 

June 16

  • Chad Morris, 51, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jacob Brown, 40, was arrested for terroristic threat in the 2800 block of Amber.

 

June 17

  • David Dancy, 51, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of Twin City Hwy.
  • Crystal Conwell, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of West Jefferson.

 

You Might Like

Print Article