Motiva Externship brings real work experiences to educators
Published 3:31 pm Friday, June 20, 2025
Earlier this month Motiva’s Learning and Development team partnered with Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas for the bi-annual Teacher Externship program. With 15 businesses and 70 teachers from 14 SETX school districts, the group is preparing students for high-demand jobs in various industries, according to information from Motiva.
The Externship included four days at our Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex where nine teachers received a site tour, visited field units, learned about Motiva’s community programs, and networked with leaders across various departments. By connecting classroom content to real-world experiences, we’re helping students develop the academic and technical skills they need to thrive in our community.