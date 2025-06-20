Navy Veteran Travis Farris celebrates 100 years of living

By Cesar Cardenas

Travis Farris celebrates his 100th birthday with family and other veterans at the Port Arthur Community Retirement Home. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Navy veteran Travis Farris is celebrating a remarkable milestone today as he turns 100 years old. A proud Port Arthur native, Farris enlisted in the U.S. Navy at just 19 years old and served his country for several years during World War II. Friends, family, and neighbors are honoring his century of life, service, and wisdom with heartfelt gratitude and celebration.

