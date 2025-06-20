Navy Veteran Travis Farris celebrates 100 years of living Published 3:19 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Navy veteran Travis Farris is celebrating a remarkable milestone today as he turns 100 years old. A proud Port Arthur native, Farris enlisted in the U.S. Navy at just 19 years old and served his country for several years during World War II. Friends, family, and neighbors are honoring his century of life, service, and wisdom with heartfelt gratitude and celebration.