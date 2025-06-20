Port Neches Police Department Activity for June 9 -15

Published 3:07 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

By PA News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 9 to June 15

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only** 

 

June 9 

  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood. 

 

June 10 

Angelina Bonilla, 19, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia. 

  • Richard Young, 33, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Magnolia. 

 

June 11 

  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood. 

 

June 12 

  • No reports. 

 

June 13 

Mona Morris, 51, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Nall. 

 

June 14 

  • No reports. 

 

June 15 

  • Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood. 
  • An assault was reported in the 2300 block of 4th Street. 

 

You Might Like

Print Article