Port Neches Police Department Activity for June 9 -15
Published 3:07 pm Friday, June 20, 2025
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 9 to June 15
**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**
June 9
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
June 10
Angelina Bonilla, 19, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- Richard Young, 33, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
June 11
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
June 12
- No reports.
June 13
Mona Morris, 51, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Nall.
June 14
- No reports.
June 15
- Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of 4th Street.