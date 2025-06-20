Port Neches Police Department Activity for June 9 -15 Published 3:07 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 9 to June 15

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

June 9

Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

June 10

Angelina Bonilla, 19, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Richard Young, 33, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

June 11

Terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

June 12

No reports.

June 13

Mona Morris, 51, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Nall.

June 14

No reports.

June 15