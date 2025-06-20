Texas A&M Launches Statewide Dementia Research Initiative To Tackle Alzheimer’s Crisis Published 3:04 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

With over $1.2 million in seed funding, the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Research Initiative (DARI) unites researchers across disciplines to drive breakthroughs in prevention, diagnosis and care.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION — As rates of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias continue to rise across Texas and the nation, the Texas A&M University Health Science Center (Texas A&M Health) is launching a bold, collaborative initiative to change the trajectory. The Dementia & Alzheimer’s Research Initiative (DARI) brings together leading researchers, clinicians and community partners to chart a transformative path forward.

The initiative kicked off last month with an inaugural symposium that drew 135 participants from across the university. Thirty-four scholars spanning multiple disciplines shared their ongoing, innovative research addressing Alzheimer’s and related dementias. All 17 Texas A&M colleges and schools were represented at the event, which marked the beginning of a strategic, multidisciplinary effort to combat neurodegenerative diseases.

Backed by more than $1.2 million in seed grants from Texas A&M Health and the Texas A&M University Division of Research, DARI is poised to amplify existing research and catalyze cutting-edge solutions to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care. Leading the initiative are Israel Liberzon and Farida Sohrabji of the Texas A&M College of Medicine and Marcia Ory of the Texas A&M School of Public Health. Their collective expertise spans neuroscience, neuropsychiatry, behavioral health and public health policy, reflecting the interdisciplinary strength that defines the initiative.

Eighteen additional labs and research groups across Texas A&M are contributing their knowledge and capabilities, creating a robust, collaborative framework that reflects the complexity of Alzheimer’s and dementia research. The ultimate goal, according Indra Reddy, interim chief operating officer and senior vice president of Texas A&M Health, is to turn scientific knowledge into tangible impact for patients and families.

“At Texas A&M Health, we believe we have both an opportunity and obligation to respond — with a bold, integrated approach that bridges discovery and translation,” Reddy said. “DARI is designed to generate new knowledge and translate that knowledge into action — bridging the gap from the lab to the clinic, classroom and community. As our multidisciplinary experts come together to drive research breakthroughs and foster public awareness, we know this is only the beginning — this workshop marks a launching point, allowing our Texas A&M Health experts to collaboratively propel Alzheimer’s and dementia research toward new frontiers in prevention, treatments and cures.”

DARI is guided by four core pillars: advancing high-impact research, strengthening infrastructure for cross-disciplinary collaboration, investing in early-stage research, and translating scientific discoveries into real-world solutions.

“The collaboration is both a critical component and the potential strength of Texas A&M,” Liberzon said. “For example, traumatic stress and PTSD increase the risk for dementia three folds; thus, understanding both is critical in dementia prevention and requires collaboration of experts in both fields working together.”

With more than 7 million Americans affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias — including nearly half a million in Texas alone — plus countless caregivers and families, the impact and need for action continues to mount.

“More than two-thirds of those affected by dementia are women,” Sohrabji said. “Researchers in the Women’s Health in Neuroscience program at the College of Medicine are dedicated to understanding how the trajectory of dementia differs in men and women and designing novel treatments for each group.”

This initiative reflects Texas A&M Health’s commitment to tackling some of the most pressing public health challenges through collaborative research, education and service.

“By fostering innovation and drawing on the strengths of a wide network of Texas A&M experts, DARI is laying the groundwork for lasting progress in advancing research and practice across the entire dementia journey that can improve the lived experience for those with dementia and their care partners in Texas and beyond,” Ory said.

As the initiative advances, opportunities to collaborate — including seedling grant applications — will be shared on the DARI website. Those interested in getting involved or learning more can email dari@tamu.edu.