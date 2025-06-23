Published 2:54 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Carolyn Kay Harris Angelle passed away June 20, 2025, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at St. Jude. Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Ave, Beaumont, TX 77706. Officiating will be Father Steve Leger. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as well as beginning at 9:00 am, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas. Carolyn Harris Angelle was born on November 28, 1947, in Beaumont, Texas, to Kathleen Gibbs Harris and Frankie Lee Harris. She was the apple of her father’s eye and loved spending time outdoors with him. At just 10 years old, Carolyn began mowing the yard on a homemade tractor built by her dad—a moment that sparked her lifelong love of mowing grass.

Raised in the Spindletop area of Beaumont, Carolyn was a proud South Park Greenie and an active athlete, playing on the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams. Her spirited nature and sense of community were evident even in her early years.

She met her future husband, Pat Angelle, at Club 88, where their mutual love of dancing brought them together. The couple married in 1977 and had one son, Erik. After Pat’s passing from leukemia, Carolyn continued his memory by working tirelessly with the Relay for Life committee for many years. Carolyn had a special love for children and dedicated herself to their care and well-being. She worked at Mother’s Day Out programs at both St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church and Trinity Methodist Church, and also served in the nursery at St. Jude’s, eventually becoming the church secretary.

Professionally, Carolyn worked for Bill Clark Pest Control for 15 years until her retirement in 2015. Retirement didn’t slow her down—she devoted much of her time to volunteering at Harbor Hospice, Buckner’s Children’s Village, and Some Other Place, where she also served on the board. At St. Jude’s, she remained active, especially during the beloved annual garage sale.

Carolyn had a deep passion for the holiday season, particularly Christmas. She hosted annual Christmas parties for her bunko and pokeno groups, creating warm and joyful traditions cherished by family and friends. Her home was a beacon of holiday spirit, filled with laughter, love, and the magic of the season.

Carolyn’s legacy is one of service, joy, and unwavering love for her community, her family, and the people she touched throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen Gibbs, and Frankie Lee Harris; her sister, Brenda Sue Harris; and her beloved husband, Pat.

She is survived by her son, Erik Angelle of Beaumont, Texas; and cousins, Brenda Harris Eatman of Lumberton, Texas and Clovis Harris, Jr., of Bridge City, Texas; as well as numerous other loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dennis Weyant, Gary Gorsich, Joe Villot, Gary Geraci, Chris Cullather, and Steve Gay.

Honorary pallbearers are Joe Cascio, Judy Hardy, Deanna Sonnier, and Deborah Reynolds. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Some Other Place or The American Cancer Society.