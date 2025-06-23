Published 2:45 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Marcus Dale Harrington, a cherished soul and beloved member of his community, passed away on June 20, 2025, in Groves, Texas. Born on December 8, 1949, in Port Arthur, Texas, Marcus lived a life marked by generosity, kindness, and a profound love for those around him.

A proud veteran of the Army, Marcus dedicated himself not only to his country but also to the countless lives he influenced throughout his time in Port Neches. He was known for his vibrant spirit and a passion for life that shone brightly in all he did. He often found joy in the simple pleasures, whether it was riding his electric bike around Port Neches, watching ships at Port Neches Park, or gathering with new friends.

His love for cooking and baking brought warmth and comfort to many, as did his compassionate heart, which led him to help animals and support the homeless. Marcus was a devoted Catholic, and his faith was the cornerstone of his life. His guiding principles were evident in his daily actions and in the many ways he sought to uplift others.

He is survived by his son, Jason Harrington, and his wife, Annie, of Beaumont; his sisters, Loretta “LoLo” Petteway and her husband, J.K., of Port Neches, and Marilyn Harrington of Many, Louisiana; and his brother, Wilbert “Jody” Harrington, Jr., and his wife, Beverly, of Groves. They carry forward his memory, enriched by the love and values he imparted to them.

Marcus now joins his beloved wife, Brenda Harrington, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage, and his sisters, Erlene Melancon and Kathlene Fry, who preceded him in death. The legacy he leaves is one of unwavering love, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to service.

Visitation for Marcus Dale Harrington will be held on June 26, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 PM, at Melancon Levingston Funeral Home,1605 Avenue H, Nederland, TX 77627.

Though he is no longer with us, Marcus’s spirit will forever remain in our hearts, reminding us of the values he embodied and the lives he touched with his kindness and courage.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions given to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, humanesocietyofsoutheasttexas.org, or the ASPCA.