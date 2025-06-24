Alleged fraudulent purchase of Jeep lands Beaumont man with 15-year sentence Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for using a false identity to buy a $70,000 vehicle in Port Arthur.

Jefferson County District Attorney Keith Giblin, announced that on June 24, 41-year old Chad Michael Holland was sentenced to prison by Jefferson County District Judge Raquel West.

West accepted the plea of guilty from Holland to the felony offense of Fraudulent Securing of a Document by Deception after law enforcement officials reported that Holland used a false identity to purchase a $70,000 Jeep Gladiator from the Bolton Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep/Ram dealership in Port Arthur in December of 2023. According to officers with the Port Arthur Police Department, they worked in conjunction with the Sulfur Police Department in Louisiana, they used the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and facial recognition software to identify Holland.

The fraudulent scheme came to light when the dealership realized that no payments were being made on the Jeep.

“The charge of Fraudulent Securing of a Document by Deception is ordinarily a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, however, the District Attorney’s office chose to seek a repeat offender enhancement, given the Defendant’s previous felony criminal history,” stated Assistant District Attorney, Tommy L. Coleman. “This case is a perfect example of the intersection between technology and good police work,” Coleman added.

Holland, who is currently on parole for a felony drug offense, will be eligible for parole in this case when his time served equals one-fourth of his sentence.