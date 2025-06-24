Area boxer named Junior Olympic USA Boxing National Champion Published 1:53 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Coach Calvin Shepherd Jr., left, Champion Quinton Thomas Jr., and Quinton Thomas Sr., (Courtesy photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Junior Olympic USA Boxing National Champion Quinton Thomas Jr., center, Giovani Serrato, left, and Julian Sanchez right. (Courtesy photo)

Lion Hearted and Lion Hearted Boxing Academy is proud of our boxers that competed at the 2025 USA Boxing National Junior Olympics in Las Vegas. Quinton Thomas Jr. of Beaumont competed over five days beginning June 16.

The results would be 5 – 0 with 2 referee stoppages on Day One in the 2nd round Cain Samora-Gibbons (Wyoming) and Day Two in the 1st round Antonius Harrison (Michigan). He would continue to face tough competition on Day Three Quarterfinals against Edgar Fregoso (Illinois) & Day Four Semifinal opposed by Julian Sanchez of (West Texas) winning 4/1 and 3/2 respectively. Earning him a chance to compete for a medal and national championship. On June 20, 2025 Quinton Thomas Jr would face off against the number one seeded Giovani Serrato of (Northern California).

In a tough and competitive bout, he would win by 3/2 split decision and become the 2025 Junior Olympic USA Boxing National Champion at 110lbs and the #1 ranked Intermediate Male in the nation.

Every 4 years the Olympic & Paralympic Committee USA Boxing invites the top 8 nationally ranked boxers. To compete in the USA Olympic Trials for a chance to make the USA Amateur Boxing Team and to compete in the International Summer Olympic Games. Quinton will start his high school journey in August at West Brook High School. He is trained by father Quinton Thomas and Coach Calvin Shepherd Jr. who are former boxers. He also won the 58th Annual National Silver Gloves in Independence, Kansas on February 1st of this year. He is now a 2 time national champion, 2 time junior golden gloves champion, Texas State Silver Gloves Champion, Region 6 Silver Gloves Champion, Gulf Coast Champion and more. He will compete on Saturday June 28, 2025 at the 4th Annual Juneteenth Showdown in Port Town in Port Arthur.

4th Annual Juneteenth Showdown

The event will be held Friday and Saturday at Max Bowl, 3500 Regional Drive.

General admission is $20 ages 18 and up, $10 for kids 6-17 and kids 5 and under get in free.

Friday, weigh-in, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., first bout at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday,weigh-in, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., first bout at 1:30 p.m.