Ask A Cop – Reader Seeks Info on White Lines at Intersection Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Kenny from Beaumont asks- Officer Antoine with all of the different gun laws in Texas, there is a question I have about a gun law. My friend always leaves his weapon in his vehicle overnight and I was wondering if this practice of leaving a weapon in a vehicle overnight is legal in Texas?

Answer- Good question Kenny. Well Kenny leaving a weapon in your vehicle is not a crime if it’s not in plain sight. Now with that said I will remind everyone that absolutely, positively, never, under any circumstance should anyone leave their weapon in their vehicles overnight. Kenny this is a practice that has been going on in Port Arthur and probably all communities in Texas and this practice needs to cease immediately. I can’t begin to tell you how many calls we receive about a vehicle that was burglarized overnight and a weapon was stolen out of the vehicle. Kenny believe it or not but during the automobile burglary investigation officers discover too many of the vehicles are found unlocked where weapons were stored inside the vehicle. This is a practice that ultimately puts stolen guns in the hands of violent criminals and we at the Port Arthur Police Department are asking citizens to take that extra step or minute to secure your vehicle and weapons after you park your vehicles overnight. Remember the weapon is for your personal protection and it can’t help you if the weapon is in the car overnight.

Beverly from Port Arthur asks- Officer Antoine, my husband and I are always getting into a disagreement when he drives because he doesn’t seem to understand the meaning of the white line at an intersection. Please help us once and for all settle this dilemma, Officer Antoine, because he always stops over the white line. What is the white line at an intersection for?

Answer- Good question Beverly. I think I can help you and your husband with your disagreement. The solid white line at intersections seems to be a law in Texas that’s often overlooked whether knowingly or unknowingly. There’s actually a reason and law why the white lines are at intersections. Beverly, the white line at an intersection is a STOP line, where motorists should STOP behind the white line. Motorists shouldn’t be stopped on any part of the solid white stop line, but behind it. Of course, the white line is at intersections for safety reasons to allow safe passage for pedestrians crossing the road, and for vehicles turning your direction to safely turn in the appropriate lane. So Beverly, if your husband is stopping on or beyond the white stop line at intersections, he definitely is in violation of a state law in Texas.

Fate from Port Neches asks- Thanks for your service and all you do Officer Antoine to keep all of us safe on the roads. I’ve turned into the family Ask a Cop because I’m always correcting my family and giving answers, and I simply thank you and The News for an outstanding educational weekly column. Officer Antoine, please help me and my daughter solve something about her restriction A on her license. She almost never drives with her glasses on because she swears she can see just fine. However, I told her she needs to wear her glasses, and she says she only needs them at night and not during the daytime. I told her she’s breaking the law and she of course begs to diffe. Officer Antoine, is it permissible to have an “A” restriction and alter whether to wear glasses or not?

Answer good question Fate? Well, you go Fate. Maybe you can take my place when I’m on vacation (laughing). The state of Texas has a standardized vision test that everyone who has a license issued to them must pass. Well apparently, your daughter couldn’t pass the vision test unless she had on corrective lenses. With that said, the state of Texas requires ALL motorists with the restriction “A” on their license to have corrective lenses on every time they’re operating a motor vehicle on any roadway. Fate, you are right and your daughter is wrong. It doesn’t matter whether she feels she can see or not, she is driving against her restriction in the daytime and every time she drives without her corrective lens. I can’t begin to tell you how many motorists I’ve stopped with the restriction “A” on their license, and they had to dig for their glasses out of their purse or glove box. Basically the state of Texas says you can’t drive a vehicle unless you have on corrective lenses.

