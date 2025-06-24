Culinary Thrill Seeking – Candles out? Let’s get creative Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A friend posted a query. Do you say the lights went out? Or the power went out?

We’re a lights-out family and summer storms seem to find my grid.

Also, I’m likely to switch on a light to find a candle, because the lights went out. Never works.

Today I’m sure young families feel a pinch when “power” is out, because that also means phones and tablets. How are people to amuse themselves?

I love to sit outside but if it’s still raining, you’re out of luck. It’s just dark and….. bedtime.

But I sure don’t mind a meal of cracking open my pantry go-to, smoked oysters, for a little “lights out” celebration. Candles made my little meal romantic. Good thing I had the following “seedy stuff” to add to my spread:

Seedy Stuff – I just took a week to fully enjoy and empty a little bag of pumpkin seeds that were so nourishing I felt my skin glow every time a munched a few. Crazy? Maybe. Crazy good. Wholesale Nuts and Dried Fruit ships you farm-fresh walnuts, almonds and seeds. I also was nuts for their almonds and dried figs. These Calimyrna figs, grown in California, are each like a little artwork from plate to mouth. They remind me of dining in Bible times and went great with a little candlelight spread.

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and company founder Matthew Baron combined his own health journey with a passion for clean snacks and sustainable packaging to promote some brain-boosting benefits:

🧠 Walnuts — High in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that support memory and brain function

🌰 Almonds — Rich in vitamin E, which may help protect brain cells

🌻 Pumpkin and Sunflower Seeds — Packed with magnesium, zinc, and iron, essential for cognitive health

wholesalenutsanddriedfruit.com



Mushroom Homage – Do you think your friends would notice if your hummus was mushroom based and not a garbanzo concoction? Does chicken liver and porcini mousse call out to you? Have you ever thought of highlighting mushrooms in a sweet potato salad or granola?

Here’s what Chad Hyatt thinks is a good snack for gathering shrooms: Mushroom Leathers. In “The Mushroom Hunter’s Kitchen: A Culinary Homage to Wild and Cultivated Mushrooms,” this seeker is telling a backstory in a beautiful and educational way. It’s a beautiful book and fills you in on pickling, salting and other ways to enjoy your bounty. The Messy Drawer is the chapter of mushroom misfit recipes, where you’ll find a treasure called Chili-Miso Glaze. There are 119 more in this guide that you should hunt down.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie up for creativity in the kitchen. Share your ideas with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com