Gift of Life and Port Arthur Health Department Deliver Lifesaving Care to Nearly 300 Men Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A record breaking 290 medically underserved men received free primary care tests, prostate cancer screenings, and onsite physician consultations thanks to a partnership between the Gift of Life and the Port Arthur Health Department on Saturday.

The lifesaving care was given during the Gift of Life Men’s Health & Prostate Cancer Screening event.

The event was held at the Port Arthur Health Department and marked a major achievement in community outreach, health equity, and early detection efforts across Jefferson County. Eligible participants without insurance also received seamless referrals to the Port Arthur Primary Care Clinic for continued follow-up and treatment.

“This is a powerful milestone for our community,” said Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson. “With the outstanding leadership of Port Arthur Health Department Director Judith Smith, RN, and her dedicated team, combined with the medical guidance of Gift of Life Medical Director Dr. Gwendolyn Lavalais and the compassionate support of regional physicians and volunteers, we were able to deliver hope and lifesaving care to those who need it most. This collaboration exemplifies what is possible when we unite for the health of our community.”

The event offered far more than just medical services and cancer prevention educational outreach. Participants and their families received Joe Penland’s Blessing Meal Bags with generously discounted H-E-B products, personal care items provided by the Southeast Texas Civilian Task Force, delicious, boxed lunches from Jason’s Deli, including a $25 gift card for future meals topped off by gelu, a vegan non-dairy cool delicious treat, according to information from Gift of Life.

As they departed, many of the men shared their deep gratitude, expressing how financial hardships had prevented them from accessing medical services or even basic food supplies—until now. Among the hundreds of participants was Aubrey Steele of Port Arthur, a long-time participant of Gift of Life men’s health initiative. His words echoed the vital importance of early detection and community-centered care: “I’ve been coming for years, this is good for me and good for the whole community, especially people that don’t have insurance. Us men have to get our prostate checked, and too many people wait until it’s too late. I had asked my friend to come a few years ago; he was in pain, and they caught his cancer here. He’s been treated now, and he’s doing well. I try to tell people to come get checked before it’s too late.”

Stories like Aubrey’s are a powerful testament to the lifesaving impact of this initiative and the importance of proactive, accessible healthcare. The effect of early detection and timely intervention continues to change and save lives. By breaking down barriers and bringing healthcare directly to the community, Gift of Life is empowering men to take charge of their well-being and paving the way for a healthier, stronger Southeast Texas.

Gift of Life extends heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated individuals and community partners whose generosity and collaboration made the Port Arthur Men’s Health Screening an overwhelming success. Special thanks to our committed healthcare and community allies, including: Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas; Baptist Internal Medicine Residency Program; Port Arthur Health Department & Primary Care Team; Port Arthur Medical Director Dr. Del A. Cruz and Nurse Practitioner Shawn Allison; Family Nurse Practitioner David Castaneda, MSN, APRN; Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas; Joe Penland – Quality Mat Company; Jason’s Deli; Southeast Texas Food Bank; H-E-B; and Southeast Texas Civilian Task Force.

Building on the success in Port Arthur, Gift of Life will continue its lifesaving outreach with upcoming free men’s health and prostate cancer screenings at the following locations:

Saturday, June 28 in Orange at the Baptist Hospital – 608 Strickland Drive

Saturday, July 19 in Beaumont at the Baptist Cancer Network Julie & Ben Rogers Cancer Institute – 3555 Stagg Drive

These events offer free prostate cancer PSA screenings, primary care tests, onsite physician consultations, and access to critical follow-up care for Southeast Texas men.

Screenings begin at 9 a.m.. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

To register or learn more, call 409.833.3663 or visit giftoflifebmt.org.