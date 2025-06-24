Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 16 – 22

June 16

Jorge Adrain Magana, 33, was arrested for failure to identify with intent to give false information on the 3800 block Highway 69 North.

Matthew Houston Rogers, 35, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency on the 100 block South 23rd street.

Jennifer Sue Hand, 48, was arrested for DWI on the 1500 block South 27th Street.

Criminal Mischief was reported on the 1100 block Nederland Avenue.

Violation of protective order was reported on the 2200 block Avenue C

Theft was reported on the 200 block FM 365

Invasive visual recording was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.

Assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported on the 3200 block FM 365.