Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 16 – 22
Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025
June 16
- Jorge Adrain Magana, 33, was arrested for failure to identify with intent to give false information on the 3800 block Highway 69 North.
- Matthew Houston Rogers, 35, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency on the 100 block South 23rd street.
- Jennifer Sue Hand, 48, was arrested for DWI on the 1500 block South 27th Street.
- Criminal Mischief was reported on the 1100 block Nederland Avenue.
- Violation of protective order was reported on the 2200 block Avenue C
- Theft was reported on the 200 block FM 365
- Invasive visual recording was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
- Assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported on the 3200 block FM 365.
- Nederland warrants were executed on the 1600 block Magnolia – Port Neches.
June 17
- Edwin Gage Dixon, 20, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.
- Jasmine Chantel Scott, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2000 block Hardy.
- Violation of protective order was reported on the 3200 block Landry Boulevard.
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported at Karen At West Jefferson – Groves.
June 18
- Jonathan Brent Harvey, 45, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance analog and possession of marijuana on the 600 block Harvey.
- Jason Charles Altman, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 100 block Hill Terrace.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported on the 3100 block Memphis Avenue.
- An information report was filed on the 200 block South 35th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 100 block Hillterrace.
- Burglary of vehicle was reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.
- Possession of marijuana was reported on the 200 block Hillterrace.
June 19
- Jasen Derek Stanley, 42, was arrested for DWI/open alcohol container and terroristic threat to a peace officer or judge on the 1700 block North Twin City.
- Amber Christine Reed, 40, was arrested for warrants on the 8800 block 9th Avenue – Port Arthur.
- Nederland warrants by other agency were executed on the 2500 block Magnolia – Port Neches.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street.
- Failure to ID fugitive and Nederland warrants were reported on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.
June 20
- Aaliah La Shae Hawkins, 26, was arrested for failure to ID and warrants on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.
- Brent Allen Ivey, 53, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block Chicago.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 900 block Nederland Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of accident was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B.
- Theft was reported on the 1100 block Chicago.
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 700 block Avenue D – Port Neches.
June 21
- Jose Conrando Torres Jr. , 20, was arrested for DWI on the 200 block South 23rd Street.
- Nederland warrants other agency was reported at Ray at Gulfway – Groves.
- Assault offensive touch was reported on the 1000 block Atlanta.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 200 block Boston Avenue.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 2300 block Avenue F.
- Violation of protective order and tampering with witness was reported on the 3200 block Landry Blvd.
- DWI was reported on the 2200 block Nederland Avenue.
June 22
- Erick Castillo, 26, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 200 block North Highway 69.
- Warrants other agency was reported on the 200 block North Memorial.
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 14000 Country Club Drive – Beaumont.