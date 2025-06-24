Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 16 – 22

Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By PA News

June 16 

  • Jorge Adrain Magana, 33, was arrested for failure to identify with intent to give false information on the 3800 block Highway 69 North.
  • Matthew Houston Rogers, 35, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency on the 100 block South 23rd street.
  • Jennifer Sue Hand, 48, was arrested for DWI on the 1500 block South 27th Street.
  •  Criminal Mischief was reported on the 1100 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Violation of protective order was reported on the 2200 block Avenue C 
  • Theft was reported on the 200 block FM 365
  • Invasive visual recording was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
  • Assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported on the 3200 block FM 365.
  • Nederland warrants were executed on the 1600 block Magnolia – Port Neches.

June 17

  • Edwin Gage Dixon, 20, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Jasmine Chantel Scott, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2000 block Hardy.
  • Violation of protective order was reported on the 3200 block Landry Boulevard.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency was reported at Karen At West Jefferson – Groves. 

June 18

  • Jonathan Brent Harvey, 45, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance analog and possession of marijuana on the 600 block Harvey.
  • Jason Charles Altman, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 100 block Hill Terrace.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported on the 3100 block Memphis Avenue.  
  • An information report was filed on the 200 block South 35th Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 100 block Hillterrace.
  • Burglary of vehicle was reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.
  • Possession of marijuana was reported on the 200 block Hillterrace.

June 19

  • Jasen Derek Stanley, 42, was arrested for DWI/open alcohol container and terroristic threat to a peace officer or judge on the 1700 block North Twin City. 
  • Amber Christine Reed, 40, was arrested for warrants on the 8800 block 9th Avenue – Port Arthur. 
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were executed on the 2500 block Magnolia – Port Neches.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street. 
  • Failure to ID fugitive and Nederland warrants were reported on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.

June 20

  • Aaliah La Shae Hawkins, 26, was arrested for failure to ID and warrants on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Brent Allen Ivey, 53, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block Chicago.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 900 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of accident was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B.
  • Theft was reported on the 1100 block Chicago.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 700 block Avenue D – Port Neches.

June 21

  • Jose Conrando Torres Jr. , 20, was arrested for DWI on the 200 block South 23rd Street.
  • Nederland warrants other agency was reported at Ray at Gulfway – Groves. 
  • Assault offensive touch was reported on the 1000 block Atlanta.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 200 block Boston Avenue.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 2300 block Avenue F.
  • Violation of protective order and tampering with witness was reported on the 3200 block Landry Blvd.
  • DWI was reported on the 2200 block Nederland Avenue.

June 22 

  • Erick Castillo, 26, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 200 block North Highway 69.
  • Warrants other agency was reported on the 200 block North Memorial.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 14000 Country Club Drive – Beaumont.

