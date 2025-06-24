Nederland student Hannah Huff chosen for Lone Star Leadership Academy camp Staff Report Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

NEDERLAND — A Helena Park Elementary School student has been selected to travel to Austin/San Antonio to take part in a summer 2025 Lone Star Leadership Academy camp.

Hannah Huff was selected based on her outstanding academic success, demonstrated leadership ability, involvement in school and community activities and a nomination from her teacher, Jenna Dean, according to information from Education in Action, a nonprofit organization that hosts the leadership camps.

Huff will join a delegation of outstanding students from across the state to develop leadership skills while learning about the great state of Texas and its leaders. She will visit significant sites in the Austin/San Antonio area including the LBJ Library and Museum, the Alamo, Texas State Cemetery, her state legislators’ offices at the Texas State Capitol, Supreme Court of Texas, the Witte Museum, and The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. She will also go bat watching on the Lone Star Riverboat, participate in team building activities at Activate Austin, explore Natural Bridge Caverns, and learn about the culture, history and architecture of San Antonio on a River Walk Boat Tour. Additionally, Huff will learn about future career and internship[ opportunities through career speaker presentations at sites visited.

Texas educators facilitate Lone Star Leadership Academy camps including leadership groups where Huff and other participants will examine qualities of effective leaders, practice leadership skills, and discuss what they learn at sites visited. In addition, she will have fun meeting other outstanding students and making new friends while adding to her resume of academic achievements, developing leadership skills, and bringing home a wealth of information to supplement what she is learning in school.

Education in Action hosts the leadership academy camps to empower young people to be informed and active leaders in their communities. Outstanding Texas students are invited to participate in Lone Star Leadership Academy camps in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, and Houston/Galveston. Participants must be in the 3rd to 8th grade, maintain an 85 or higher average, demonstrate leadership ability, be involved in community or school activities, and receive an educator recommendation. Educators are invited to nominate their outstanding 3rd through 8th grade students for Lone Star Leadership Academy camps online at www.educationinaction.org/nominate.

For more information, call 817-562-4957 or visit www.educationinaction.org or on Facebook.