Rod Carroll named new Nederland Police Chief Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

NEDERLAND — Vidor Police Chief and interim City Manager Rod Carroll has been unanimously elected by Nederland City Council to serve as the new police chief. Carroll is expected to begin his new position in 3-4 weeks, towards the last week of July according to Carroll.

Carroll has served 37 years in law enforcement and has held the position of interim city manager multiple times while working in Vidor. As Vidor Police Chief, Carroll has led his police department to become the first agency in Southeast Texas to receive the Accredited Law Enforcement Agency recognition.

“I want to sincerely thank Chief (Gary) Porter for his many years of dedicated service and leadership to the Nederland Police Department,” said Britton Jones, councilmember. “We’re grateful for his years of service and wish him the very best. Thank you, Chief Porter.”

City Council held a special meeting June 13 to proceed with interviews and had originally planned to meet again June 18 during another special meeting that was cancelled.

“I look forward to working with the men and women of the Nederland Police Department as well as the community as we work to move things forward,” said Carroll.

Carroll has served as Vidor Police Chief since 2017. Vidor will seek to fill both the vacant Police Chief position and City Manager position within the coming weeks as Carroll transitions to his new position. Former Police Chief Porter stepped down in May after serving nearly 50 years in law enforcement.

“I sincerely thank all that applied,” said Mayor Jeff Darby. “There were some very good applicants and very good interviews, internally and externally. To those who weren’t chosen, try again next time because y’all have some good resumes and some good experience.”

Nederland is still in search of a candidate for its vacant city manager position after an unsuccessful search done by an outside firm. The city plans to post the city manager position job listing online on June 24.