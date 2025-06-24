Traffic Stop Yields Guns, Narcotics and Cash Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Michael Stites
Jeffry Blackurn

A traffic stop in a residential area in Beaumont led to the arrest of two men that had narcotics, guns and cash on them.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday stopped a blue Dodge truck for multiple traffic violations in the area of Edson Drive and Fieldwood Lane in Beaumont. The truck was occupied by the driver, 48-year-old Jeffry Todd Blackburn of Beaumont and his passenger, 61-year-old Michael Wayne Stites of Oklahoma, according to information from JCSO.

After speaking to both subjects, JCSO K-9 Youp was called in to do an open air sniff search. K-9 Youp gave a positive odor response indicating that there were narcotics inside the truck.

Deputies conducted a search of the truck and reportedly located 3.7 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of Marijuana, and 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine. There were also 12 firearms and $6,473 dollars located in the vehicle. Deputies believed the U.S. currency was obtained during the sale or distribution of illegal narcotics. It was determined the firearms belonged to Blackburn who was a convicted felon for a prior drug offense.

Both Blackburn and Stites were arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for booking process. Both were charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance. Blackburn was also charged with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. They have since been released on bond.