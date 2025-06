Published 10:18 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harold “Chuck” Moten, Sr.

12/22/1954 ~ 05/29/2025

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 27, 2025 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.