Katie Jane Crim, 94, of Humble, Texas, passed away on June 21, 2025, at home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, with a visitation to begin at 1:00 p.m., with entombment to follow.

Born in Port Neches, Texas, on November 17, 1930, Katie was the daughter of Fred Crawford, Sr. and Brenda (Paxton) Crawford. Katie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and later attended Port Arthur College. Throughout her life, Katie was known for her warmth and friendliness, making many close friendships throughout the community. She loved to meet new people and was always welcoming. Katie had a deep love for her family and was particularly dedicated to being involved in her children’s sports, cheering them on at every opportunity. She was also very active in her faith as a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Port Arthur and later the First Baptist Church of Humble. At First Baptist Church of Port Arthur, Katie served for many years as both a Sunday School teacher and a Vacation Bible School teacher and volunteer. In her younger years, she was proud to be a Red Hussar at Thomas Jefferson High School, where she made lasting memories and friendships. Katie will be remembered for her kindness, her commitment to her family, and her active participation in her church and community. She leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship that will be cherished by all who knew her.

Katie is preceded in death by her parents, Brenda and Fred Crawford, Sr.; her beloved husband of forty-two years, Cecil Crim; her brother and sister-in-law, Fred Crawford, Jr. and Carolyn Crawford; and her son-in-law, Thomas Byron Joyce.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana Crim Joyce of Reston, Virginia; sons, Chad Crim and wife Candace of Humble, Texas, and Cory Crim of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Carrie Leinbach, Ryan Joyce, Chad Joyce, Conner Crim, Cameron Crim, Meaghan Roland; as well as other loving family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Katie’s caregivers, Mary Urban Ross and Sylvia Moore, for the compassionate and wonderful care they both provided during the last several years.