CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth hosts Nightingale Experience Published 3:38 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth recently partnered with Lamar University to host a Nightingale Experience. This was a hands-on, overnight event for 42 high school students from 23 area schools.

With the help of 21 Lamar University nursing students and 55 dedicated CHRISTUS Associates, students participated in immersive, real-life simulations. Students learned how to operate the recently acquired da Vinci 5 surgical robot, insert catheters, apply trauma tourniquets, respond to critical emergencies like code strokes and care for a postpartum mother and her newborn.

This unique collaboration gave students a chance to explore health care careers through the use of cutting-edge technology and real-world scenarios. This experience is a part of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System’s ongoing mission to inspire the next generation of health care professionals.