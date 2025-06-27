District Clerk Jamie Smith announces intent to run for Re-Election in 2026 Published 3:47 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BEAUMONT — “It is with great honor that I am announcing my intent to run for re-election as District Clerk in the 2026 election cycle,” District Clerk Jamie Smith said.

Smith added he has had the pleasure of serving for the last 10 years as Jefferson County District Clerk.

“My staff and I have made great strides in modernizing the office through e-filing, digitizing records and providing online access to attorneys. Many of these services are new and all services have been upgraded since taking office in 2014,” he said in a news release.

Smith said the District Clerk’s office has saved the taxpayers approximately $500,000 by implementing the I-Jury system, and found a new revenue stream by processing passports which adds a valued service to our constituents. Also, the Clerk’s office has started to try and collect back fees in old judgments. The office under Smith’s leadership continually strives to better serve the citizens while streamlining services, and providing excellent customer service.

Smith cites his experience, service and leadership saying he has served his community for more than 30 years. He has served his country, worked as a teacher, served as a field training officer with Jefferson County Sheriffs Department, served as City of Beaumont Ward 4 Councilperson, worked as office administrator for Jefferson County Clerk, and currently serves as Jefferson District Clerk.

“I believe life is an exercise in scholarship, leadership and total service. With over 30 years of public service, I believe my experience and education prepared me well to serve as District Clerk, and I believe my record as District Clerk is commendable, but I must give that commendation to my staff. We will continue to work hard for the citizens of Jefferson County, and find better and more efficient ways to serve our constituents,” said Smith.