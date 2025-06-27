Groves Police Activity for the week of June 18 – 24
Published 3:23 pm Friday, June 27, 2025
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 18 to June 24
June 18
- Tony Stevens Jr., 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4700 block of Gulf.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Whitaker.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 5200 block of 33rd Street.
- An assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive
June 19
- Dyllon Wilkinson, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Blake West II, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Wilson.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.
June 20
- Tempestt Carter, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Stuart.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
June 21
- Charles York, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Ray Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.
June 22
- Toryen Wilkinson, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 2200 block of Main Avenue.
- Allen Danna, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Main Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Val Street.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
- Aggravated Assault was reported in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was filed at the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
June 23
- Audreyanna Cohea, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Niyah Miller, 43, was arrested for warrants, fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and walked on wrong side of roadway in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Joshua Wilson, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Eric Frasier, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
- Christopher Iley, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- John Anderson III, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of Garfield.
- An information report was filed at the 5800 block of North Street.
June 24
- Clint Breaux, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of East Parkway.
- Andrew Bell Morales, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Main.
- Barry Richards, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 7200 block of Washington.
- Crystal Post, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
- Juan Contreras-Valencia, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of 25th Street.
- Jason Altman, 47, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
- An information report was filed at the 6600 block of Verde.