Groves Police Activity for the week of June 18 – 24

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 18 to June 24

June 18

An assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive

A terroristic threat was reported in the 5200 block of 33

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Whitaker.

Tony Stevens Jr., 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4700 block of Gulf.

June 19

An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.

An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Wilson.

Blake West II, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.

Dyllon Wilkinson, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

June 20

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Stuart.

An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.

Tempestt Carter, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

June 21

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

Charles York, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Ray Avenue.

June 22

An information report was filed at the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aggravated Assault was reported in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5300 block of 39

An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Val Street.

Allen Danna, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Main Avenue.

Toryen Wilkinson, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 2200 block of Main Avenue.

June 23

Audreyanna Cohea, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Niyah Miller, 43, was arrested for warrants, fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and walked on wrong side of roadway in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Joshua Wilson, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Eric Frasier, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 39 th Street.

Christopher Iley, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

John Anderson III, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of Garfield.