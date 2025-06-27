Groves Police Activity for the week of June 18 – 24

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 18 to June 24

 

June 18

  • Tony Stevens Jr., 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4700 block of Gulf.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Whitaker.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 5200 block of 33rd Street.
  • An assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive

June 19

  • Dyllon Wilkinson, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • Blake West II, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Wilson.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.

 

June 20

  • Tempestt Carter, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Stuart.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.

 

June 21

  • Charles York, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Ray Avenue. 
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

 

June 22

  • Toryen Wilkinson, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 2200 block of Main Avenue. 
  • Allen Danna, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Main Avenue. 
  • An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Val Street.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
  • Aggravated Assault was reported in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was filed at the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

June 23

  • Audreyanna Cohea, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Niyah Miller, 43,  was arrested for warrants, fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and walked on wrong side of roadway in the 5100 block of East Parkway. 
  • Joshua Wilson, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Eric Frasier, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
  • Christopher Iley, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • John Anderson III, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of Garfield.
  • An information report was filed at the 5800 block of North Street.

 

June 24

  • Clint Breaux, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of East Parkway.
  • Andrew Bell Morales, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Main.
  • Barry Richards, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 7200 block of Washington.
  • Crystal Post, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Juan Contreras-Valencia, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of 25th Street.
  • Jason Altman, 47, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
  • An information report was filed at the 6600 block of Verde.

