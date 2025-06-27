Local nonprofits compete for $120K in United Way grants at June 26 event
Published 3:40 pm Friday, June 27, 2025
Three local nonprofits competed for up to $120,000 in grants from the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County on June 26 at The Pompano in Port Neches. Finalists—United Board of Missions, Samaritan Counseling Center, and Recovery Council of Southeast Texas— competed for grants between $30,000 and $50,000 based on community votes. The United Board of Missions will expand childcare hours, Samaritan Counseling plans a mental health peer support network for firefighters, and Recovery Council aims to launch a workforce skills Innovation Lab. Awards include the $30,000 Community Choice, $40,000 Community Impact, and $50,000 Innovation grants.
The winners are as follows:
The Innovation Lab Grants:
Community Choice: Recovery Council of Southeast Texas for Workforce Training Skills for Residents at Unity Center Substance Abuse Recovery Center
Community Impact Grant: Samaritan Counseling for The First Responder Peer Counseling Network Development
Innovation Lab Grant: Recovery Council of Southeast Texas for Workforce Training Skills for Residents at Unity Center Substance Abuse Recovery Center
Board Member of the Year: Dr. Barbara Huval
Power of Partnership Award: Community Care Prayer Outreach
Community Impact Awards: Zachry at Chevron Phillips Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, HEB, and Entergy
Champions of Hope Awards: Valero & Diamond Green Diesel