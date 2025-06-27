Local nonprofits compete for $120K in United Way grants at June 26 event Published 3:40 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Community Investment Grant Recipients. (Courtesy Photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more 2024-25 Board of Directors for United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County & Event MC, Jordan Williams. (Courtesy Photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Deborah Drago, outgoing board president, during her report to the community focusing on innovation and being the light in the community. (Courtesy Photo)

Three local nonprofits competed for up to $120,000 in grants from the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County on June 26 at The Pompano in Port Neches. Finalists—United Board of Missions, Samaritan Counseling Center, and Recovery Council of Southeast Texas— competed for grants between $30,000 and $50,000 based on community votes. The United Board of Missions will expand childcare hours, Samaritan Counseling plans a mental health peer support network for firefighters, and Recovery Council aims to launch a workforce skills Innovation Lab. Awards include the $30,000 Community Choice, $40,000 Community Impact, and $50,000 Innovation grants.

The Innovation Lab Grants:

Community Choice: Recovery Council of Southeast Texas for Workforce Training Skills for Residents at Unity Center Substance Abuse Recovery Center

Community Impact Grant: Samaritan Counseling for The First Responder Peer Counseling Network Development

Innovation Lab Grant: Recovery Council of Southeast Texas for Workforce Training Skills for Residents at Unity Center Substance Abuse Recovery Center

Board Member of the Year: Dr. Barbara Huval

Power of Partnership Award: Community Care Prayer Outreach

Community Impact Awards: Zachry at Chevron Phillips Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, HEB, and Entergy

Champions of Hope Awards: Valero & Diamond Green Diesel