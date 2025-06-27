LSCPA hosts ribbon cutting for new Health and Science Building Published 4:15 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Visitors enter the new Health and Science Building for tours. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) Visitors use new VR technology that the school will use to help train Nurses and other students. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) A view of the inside of the Health and Science Building. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) Susie the Dummy welcomes people as they tour the building. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) A view of the outside of the Health and Science Building. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)

Lamar State College Port Arthur celebrated the opening of its new Allied Health and Science Building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 26, welcoming community members to tour the state-of-the-art facility.

The $37.4 million, 55,000-square-foot building will expand healthcare training opportunities in Southeast Texas by housing all of the college’s allied health programs and science labs under one roof. It features 32 specialized lab spaces, two large classrooms, collaborative student areas, and a clinical simulation suite with hospital-style ICU and pediatric care units.

The building replaces three outdated facilities currently used for programs such as nursing, surgical technology, and nurse aide training.

College officials say the new space will help meet rising student demand and address critical workforce shortages in the healthcare field.