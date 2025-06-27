Port Arthur Pro Boxer Alpough Looking to “Crush It” Published 3:21 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Port Arthur professional boxer Tayvien Alpough is gearing up for an upcoming bout on July 19. He’s currently undefeated with a 4-0 record and all wins came from TKO’s.

Alpough got his start in boxing at the age of 9. He had a friend who was boxing and the sport sparked his interest, he said.

He began his training at Lion Hearted Gym in Port Arthur. He continues to train even when there are no fights scheduled, taking a day or two break during the week. And he has trained in different cities; anywhere from Port Arthur to Houston to Vegas, he said.

“I appreciate all of the support and hope to get a lot more of the city behind me as I continue to take out obstacles and go forward in my career in boxing and crush it,” he said.

His mother, Shrona Mitchell, is a big supporter and knows he is passionate about boxing.

As he continues to progress in his career, he is also actively seeking sponsorship opportunities to support his training, travel, and competition expenses, Mitchell said. We welcome inquiries from individuals, businesses, or organizations interested in partnering with a promising and hardworking athlete.

People interested in sponsoring Alpough can email talpough12@gmail.com

You can watch him in action during the Texas Combat Sports Promotions & Media LLC’s Red, White and Brawl July 19 to be held at the Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road, Houston.

Port Arthur has turned out a number of professional boxers including Wilfred “The Scorpion” Scypion who went on to fight “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler for the WBA, WBC and WBO championship titles – the first bout in history to decide all three. Scypion met Hagler in the ring on May 27, 1983 in Providence, Rhode Island. Despite his best efforts, Scypion was knocked out in the fourth round, according to information from the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

Port Arthur native Ronnie Shields twice challenged for the world title and was ranked in the top ten for five consecutive years by all of boxing’s sanctioning bodies. Ronnie Shields’ professional boxing career included his win of the North American Boxing Federation light-welterweight strap. Shields retired from professional boxing in 1988 but continues to be involved in the sport as a successful trainer, according to the MOGC.

Mexico born Dick Menchaca did not know English when his family moved to Port Arthur when he was 10. He started boxing at 13 and in 1940 became the first Texan to win the national Golden Gloves title.

He was selected for the U.S. boxing team but the games were canceled due to World War II. Menchaca boxed in the Army, becoming the champ of the European theatre. He also won the American Red Cross boxing championship at England’s Rainbow Corner Arena, according to the MOGC.