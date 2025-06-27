Port Arthur woman sentenced to 30 years for child exploitation violations Published 3:28 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BEAUMONT – A Port Arthur woman has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Sasha Sheree Abshire, 36, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale on June 24, 2025.

According to information presented in court, in July 2024, law enforcement authorities received information that sexually explicit photos of a pre-school age child were being offered for distribution online by an individual with a screen name associated with Abshire. Abshire subsequently sent images of child pornography to another person from a cell phone that was later determined to belong to Abshire who was living at an address in Port Arthur. Some of the sexually explicit images contained an adult woman’s face. Social media accounts belonging to Abshire confirmed the woman in some of the photos was in fact Abshire. Federal agents arrested Abshire at her Port Arthur home and confirmed that she was the woman who produced the child pornography.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.



This case was investigated by the FBI and Port Arthur Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.