Wildlife Journalist Launches Gulf Great White Shark Society Published 3:49 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

A new grassroots community has launched along the Gulf Coast to build awareness and spark conversation about the region’s most mysterious and misunderstood ocean predator: the great white shark.

The Gulf Great White Shark Society brings together shark lovers to shine a light on these apex predators that are making a notable return to Gulf waters through media outreach, public events, and youth mentorship.

Founded by award-winning wildlife journalist Chester Moore is a public awareness movement powered by passion and purpose.

“This is about highlighting the return of great white sharks in the Gulf and connecting people, especially young people, to the importance of them and other large sharks to the Gulf’s ecosystem,” said Moore who serves as Editor-In-Chief for Texas Fish & Game and does media work with several conservation outlets.

“Through media, youth mentorship, and community events, we want to inspire awe and respect for these animals.”

Even before its official launch, the Society has earned statewide recognition: its website, www.gulfgreatwhites.com, was recently named “Best Outdoors Website” by the Texas Outdoor Writers Association.

Moore and his wife Lisa are founders of the Wild Wishes® and Higher Calling Wildlife® programs that have the mission of instilling hope in hurting children through wildlife encounters-working with the critically ill, kids in foster and even trafficking victims.

“This will help us increase our work with the hurting kids out there who love sharks. We’ve been doing things like catch-and-release shark fishing expeditions and cage diving at the Texas State Aquarium as well as working with young people from Texas to Florida and even Washington on working with them in giving them a chance to write and use artwork to raise awareness of sharks. That is now going to the next level,” Moore said.

The society was officially announced at the Great White Sharks in the Gulf event at the Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur, TX last weekend on the 50th anniversary of Jaws. The official premiere of the documentary Gulf Great White Sharks: Return of an Icon was a big hit with more than 350 attendees and it will make its online debut on the eve of Shark Week July 19.

Three Gulf Great White Shark Society awards were given out.

*The Gulf Great White Shark Society Youth Award went to Ericashea Borel for her advocacy of great white sharks.

*The $500 Gulf Great White Shark Society scholarship went to Marina Wilson who is beginning her second year of college in marine sciences.

*Fortune Ford won the grassroots award for her pioneering work getting a major local fishing tournament to go catch-and-release only for sharks and for her volunteerism for sharks and ocean wildlife.

Gulfgreatwhites.com is the official web presence of the Gulf Great White Shark Society.

Follow the Gulf Great White Shark Society on Instagram @gulfgreatwhitesharksociety