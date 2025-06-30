Published 11:56 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Fumiko (“Chico”) Kano Shanks, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Langley, Washington.

Born on September 30, 1935, in Osaka, Japan, Fumiko spent the first 25 years of her life in her beloved homeland before marrying James Edward Shanks, Jr. in Tokyo on October 17, 1960. Shortly after, she moved to Southeast Texas, where she embraced a new life with courage, strength, and unwavering love for her family.

Fumiko was preceded in death by her parents, Kiichiro and Kaoru Kano, and her devoted husband of 47 years, James Edward Shanks, Jr.

She is survived by her four daughters: Nina, Cathy, Judi, and Suzanne; her grandchildren: CJ, Victoria, Alexandria, Jessica, Sierra, and Sandy; and her siblings: Yukiko, Teruko, Shizuo, and Cheryl.

Fumiko was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. One of her most remarkable qualities was the way she cared for her family. She worked tirelessly and selflessly, dedicating herself to the well-being of her husband, children, grandchildren, and even her father-in-law. Her quiet strength and nurturing spirit were the foundation of her home and the heart of her family.

In addition to caring for her family, she also had a deep love for animals and cared for many beloved pets over the years.

A passionate sports fan, Fumiko loved watching Dallas Cowboys or Houston Astros games and followed Tiger Woods and college football with enthusiasm. Her love for sports was matched only by her love for her family, whom she supported with her whole heart.

Fumiko’s bright smile and cheerful spirit graced the C.O. Wilson Jr. High cafeteria for 25 years and made a lasting impression on many. Many former students remembered her fondly for years, a true reflection of her natural gift for nurturing and connecting with others.

Fumiko’s life was a beautiful blend of cultures, nurturing, and love. She will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, caring spirit, and the joy she brought to those around her.

A private family service will be held to honor her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to a local animal shelter or humane society.