WANDA FAYE GREER

Published 12:03 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Wanda Faye (Knight) Greer, a beloved pillar of her family and community, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2025, in Bryan, Texas. She was born on November 2, 1934, in Port Arthur, Texas, to parents Leon Knight and L.C. Spurlock.

Wanda’s journey through life was marked by grace, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to her loved ones and her passions. Wanda graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and furthered her education at Port Arthur Business School. Her early years shaped the compassionate spirit that would touch so many lives. Wanda was known for her warm personality; she had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel special, engaging in impactful conversations.

In a love story that many would describe as a fairytale, Wanda met her high school sweetheart, John Only Greer. The two united in marriage and enjoyed a beautiful journey together for 61 years, navigating the ups and downs of life side by side. Together, they had two children, Gregg Only Greer and Valorie Ann Greer, who became the pride of their lives. Wanda Greer dedicated over 26 years of faithful service to Texas A&M University, where she held a variety of administrative and management roles throughout her distinguished career. Much of her tenure was spent working closely with Dr. Charles Holland, longtime Department Head of Chemical Engineering, where she became known as his trusted right hand. Wanda’s expertise and unwavering professionalism were instrumental in managing departmental business affairs, overseeing budgets and accounting, and ensuring the smooth operation of staff and daily functions. She concluded her career as Assistant to the President at the Texas Institute for Advancement of Chemical Technology, retiring in 1999. Her commitment, integrity, and quiet leadership left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working with her.

anda was a devoted woman of faith whose life reflected love, grace, and service to others. She was a longtime member of A&M United Methodist Church, where she found great joy in worship, fellowship, and giving back to her community. Wanda found immense joy in her chemical engineering career, as well as in the game of life, especially when it involved Texas A&M sports; weekends spent cheering at football, baseball, and softball games with John were cherished memories. A true social butterfly, she also brought friends together through lively house parties and game nights. She loved playing bridge and entertaining friends, creating a vibrant space filled with laughter. Her love for the beach drew her to Galveston, where she often took trips that reignited her spirit and commitment to environmental causes, becoming a passionate advocate for beach cleanliness.

She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, and dedication. Wanda is survived by her son, Gregg Only Greer, his wife Corrina Katherine, and her adored grandson, Liam Greer. She also cherished the companionship of her beloved cat, Cutie. Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, her daughter Valorie Ann, her parents, and her sisters, Imogene O’Connor and Helen Marioneaux. While the loss is profound, her family takes solace in the memories, lessons, and the love she imparted on all those in her life.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff at Arbor Oaks and Crestview Retirement Community for their compassionate care, kindness, and support. Your efforts made an impactful difference in Wanda’s life, and we are deeply thankful.

Services to honor Wanda will take place on June 30, 2025, at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan. Visitation begins at 10:00 am with a funeral service to follow. Afterwards, a reception will take place beginning at 12:00 pm. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate a heart that truly knew no bounds. Please visit www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share deepest condolences and expressions of gratitude for Wanda and a life well lived.