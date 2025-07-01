CHRISTUS Health encourages safe fireworks use for Independence Day celebrations Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Kathy Rodgers

With Independence Day just around the corner, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System encourages families to celebrate safely by following essential fireworks safety tips.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, eight people died and nearly 10,000 were treated in emergency rooms due to fireworks-related injuries in 2023. Most injuries occurred in the weeks surrounding the Fourth of July.

“Fireworks can cause devastating injuries in a matter of seconds,” said Kathy Rodgers, trauma director at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth. “The safest choice is always to attend a professional show, but if you plan to use fireworks at home, it’s critical to take the right precautions.”

Rodgers emphasized the importance of the following safety tips:

Never use fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Never light fireworks indoors or hold them in your hand

Keep a safe distance after lighting

Light one firework at a time

Only purchase fireworks from licensed, reputable vendors

Of the thousands injured each year, roughly 60% suffer burns, while others experience open wounds, cuts, loss of fingers, bruises and eye injuries.

Children are especially at risk. According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers account for a quarter of fireworks-related injuries. Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt metal.

“Sparklers may seem harmless, but they can cause serious burns, especially to young children,” Rodgers said. “If children are using them, make sure they are constantly supervised and wear proper footwear and clothing. We want everyone to enjoy their Fourth of July celebrations, but not at the cost of a trip to the emergency room.”