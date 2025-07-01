Culinary Thrill Seeking – Grill Goals with Grangels Published 5:26 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Welcome to Central Texas Flavor – Hope you get your grill on to celebrate the Fourth of July!

Here’s where to get your next Q fix:

I was a huge fan of Nick’s Grocery for boudain and green onion sausage. Grangel BBQ has moved in to the former site, and Mary Meaux has reported City Market in Luling was a model. That’s another hot spot for me. I’ve been in love with City Market since I saw singer Lyle Lovett’s barbecue sauce thumbprint framed on the wall.

The Grangel family is settling in, so for now you get their food to go. I enjoyed a brisket/rib combo. Here’s my highlights. Mario Jr. offered me some candied pecans while waiting. I noticed the cutest baskets they fashioned from soda boxes. They’re for to-go cans. Then he presented us with both a mustard-based sauce and a more traditional sauce that folks around here are “more used to” as he said.

I loved meeting the family and ‘ll be back. If you miss Nick’s, come see the Grangel gang.

CHIC FLICKS – Feel like firing up “Steel Magnolias” and serving up Truvy’s Cuppa Cuppa Sorta cake? Or try this game: Sip an All Foam coffee drink while viewing “Clueless” every time you catch an outdated electronic device on screen.

Here’s another: You Can’t Sit With Us is a spiced rum and Coke with cinnamon whiskey designed for consumption during “Mean Girls” Imbibe when you see a Coca-Cola product placement.

What’s all this? Recipes and games from “The Ultimate Chick Flick Cookbook” Richard S. Sargent is crazy funny and wants readers to “Fall in Love with Over 60 Mouthwatering Recipes, Each Inspired by the Iconic Romantic Comedies You Adore.”

More than 60? That means it could take more than a year to get through this book, then you’ll want to do it again. Recipes for food and drink go with each movie. Laugh, cry and consume. Here’s a trailer:

Recipes:

“The Devil Wears Prada” – Interesting Choice, a creamy corn chowder and Jarlesberg biscuits.

“When Harry Met Sally” – Two Please, a chef salad wrap with oil and vinegar dipping sauce on the side.

Drinking Games:

“Funny Girl” – Dry from Wet – When someone breaks into song.

“Little Women” – Black Tea Hot Toddy – When someone references marriage or engagement.

“Dirty Dancing” – I Carried a Watermelon – When we see a dance sequence. Rehearsals count.

“Breakfast at Tiffany” – Nine Lives – When we see Tiffany’;s department store, inside or out.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie enjoying summer fare from watermelon to a good grill. Share your foodie fun at darraghcastillo@icloud.com