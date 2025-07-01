Esther Solorzano promoted to PA Assistant Bank manager Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Esther Solorzano

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

5Point Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw recently announced that Esther

Solorzano has been promoted to Port Arthur Assistant Branch Manager.

Solorzano has been employed with 5Point for more than six years and formerly held the positions of full-service representative, loan interviewer, and teller. She is an active member of 5Point’s Service Standards Committee. She is a graduate of Venice Senior High School in Los Angeles and currently resides in Port Arthur. She loves taking her kids to museums and serving her community.