Motiva recognized for artificial reef program contributions Published 5:35 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Motiva was recently recognized for their contributions to the artificial reef program. (Courtesy photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A poster shows information on the artificial reef program. (Courtesy photo)

Last month, the Coastal Conservation Association Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Motiva for their contributions to the artificial reef program. Since 2021, Motiva has donated more than $125,000 to the program, helping support the building of three artificial reefs in the Gulf Coast.

“This partnership demonstrates Motiva’s commitment to safeguarding our environments in the communities where we live and operate,” a statement from Motiva read.