Port Arthur and Nederland plan multiple celebrations for Fourth of July weekend Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Port Arthur is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with two different events in the city for people to choose from.

Lamar State College – Port Arthur returns with its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Carl A. Parker Center at the LSCPA campus. The event is free for all families looking to attend and runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature games and activities for the entire family before the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Live music will be provided by local DJ Relampago. Free Ice cream will be available for free courtesy of the city, provided by Motiva and Food trucks will be on site for those looking for a bit more filling.

PLEASURE ISLAND

Pleasure Island is also hosting its own celebration with activities both on and off the water. Pleasure Island’s Fourth of July festivities will be located at 410 Pleasure Pier Boulevard in Port Arthur.

Organizers say the schedule includes live music performances from DJs and live bands, food trucks serving a variety of meals and refreshments, and vendors selling artwork, henna, and jewelry. Watercraft rentals will also be available for those who want to spend time on the water during the event.

The celebration will conclude with a combined fireworks and laser show lighting up the night sky over Pleasure Island. The event is designed to provide a safe, family-friendly environment where residents and visitors can gather to celebrate Independence Day.

The event begins at 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event will be free and open to the public.



NEDERLAND

The city of Nederland is hosting its annual Fireworks Extravaganza at Doornbos Park in Nederland. The event will be free to the public.

The event is family-friendly for those looking to bring their kids to have some fun. There will be multiple activities for everyone to enjoy, such as bounce houses and water slides. The pool will be open for the event will open at 4 p.m., with the park opening an hour later at 5 p.m.

The event will feature food trucks from all over Southeast Texas, including Dude Food and some Italian Ice, to name a few options. A veteran’s dinner will be catered by Butcher’s Korner to honor all those who served. Registration for that dinner is now closed as of publication.

Live music from local group PopGun! is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the Fireworks Show is set to begin at 9 p.m. for those who want to bring out a lawn chair to watch.

Attendees will be allowed to bring coolers but no alcoholic beverages or open grills will be allowed in the park.