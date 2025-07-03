Aggravated robbery, possible kidnapping under investigation in Groves Published 3:42 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

GROVES — A report of an aggravated robbery and possible kidnapping in Groves remains under investigation.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, a complainant went to Groves Police department to report an aggravated robbery and possible kidnapping that had occurred at a residence in the 3200 block of Walnut Avenue. Officers immediately responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, according to a news release from GPD.

Responding officers secured the area and early finding suggested the potential presence of an armed suspect inside the home. A search warrant was prepared and the department consulted with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to ensure the safety course of action, the news release read.

Later in the morning, officers coordinated with SWAT and executed the search warrant without further incident.

“Contrary to some reports circulating on social media, there was no hostage situation,” Groves City Marshal Christopher Robin said in the release. “Evidence was recovered from the scene and the investigation remains active and ongoing.”

No arrests have been made. Due to the nature of the investigation, no further details are being released at this time.

Police ask the public to avoid speculation and rely on official sources for information.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Groves Police Department at 409-962-0244 or 409-727-1614 after hours.