CHRISTUS Health announces contract extension with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas through July 31 Published 3:28 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

CHRISTUS Health announced today it has reached a month-long contract extension with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) that ensures continued in-network access to CHRISTUS Health hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physicians through July 31.

The interim agreement allows additional time to reach a long-term contract with BCBSTX that supports high-quality, compassionate care while maintaining access to services in the communities CHRISTUS serves.

“Our priority has always been to ensure uninterrupted access to health care for our patients and communities,” said Ernie Sadau, CHRISTUS president and CEO. “This extension allows us to continue serving BCBSTX members while we work toward a sustainable, long-term solution that allows us to invest in our patients, caregivers, technology and facilities.”

Being in network means that CHRISTUS has a contract through July 31 with BCBSTX to provide services at pre-negotiated, discounted rates. Insured patients benefit from being in network with lower costs and simplified claims.

CHRISTUS Health remains committed to transparency and collaboration throughout the months-long negotiation process and will continue to provide updates to patients, providers and partners at christushealth.org/bcbstx.

Patients with questions about their BCBSTX insurance coverage and care options are encouraged to call the phone number on the back of their card.