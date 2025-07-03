Matt Cannata Named to DCTF 40-Under-40 Published 3:13 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Matt Cannata

BEAUMONT – Lamar University assistant coach Matt Cannata has been named one of the top young coaches in the state of Texas. Cannata is one of 15 college coaches, and the lone representative from the Southland Conference, named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 40-Under-40 list announced publication officials Wednesday morning.

Cannata, who is entering his third season working with the Cardinals’ offensive line, joined the Lamar staff after head coach Pete Rossomando was brought on board. During his two short years on campus, he has produced five All-Southland Conference selections and one freshman All-American.

In 2024, the line helped produce one of the nation’s top running backs in Khalan Griffin – the school’s fourth all-time leading rusher. Griffin rushed from more than 1,150 yards last season (despite missing the regular-season finale with an injury) and led the Southland averaging more than 105 yards per game.

Cannata’s offensive front also played a huge role in the 2024 Cardinals earning a spot on the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll for the first time in program history. Lamar remained in the national rankings for four consecutive weeks.

Cannata’s young career has seen stops at Charlotte, Austin Peay, Texas Lutheran and Mary Hardin-Baylor before arriving in Beaumont. During his career, he has produced 32 all-conference selections, eight All-Americans and a conference offensive linemen of the year. He has also coached five players that have gone on to play professionally (3 – NFL and 2 – USFL).

