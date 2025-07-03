MGSETX brings information, concerns to Commissioners Published 3:37 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Officials are hoping to return to Doggette Park but a location has not been finalized. (File Photo)

BEAUMONT — Earlier this year officials with Mardi Gras Southeast Texas put together their annual celebration in about two months time and held it at Doggett Ford Park.

On Tuesday, officials with MGSETX visited with Jefferson County Commissioners to provide information on the nonprofit organization itself and to discuss several issues they encountered in their inaugural year at the event center.

Some of the issues MGSETX encountered included the need for electricity and water, the handling of tickets and the hope to bring back the carnival.

Laura Childress and Tim Romero with MGSETX told commissioners they had to use generators in order to provide electricity for vendors during the event earlier this year. There is electrical infrastructure at the park but they were told it was for use by YMBL who uses the park for the South Texas State Fair.

Childress said staff at the park did not have keys to the electrical boxes.

Commissioner Everette “Bo” Alfred and County Judge Jeff Branick were surprised to hear of the electricity issue saying YMBL made upgrades to the infrastructure but it did not belong to that organization.

Childress said if they are forced to use their own equipment they would need to know what process they should follow in order to have it in place year after year as this would be a long term investment.

The carnival, or lack thereof this year, negatively affected MGSETX.

“We had hoped it was not going to impact us but it did,” she said. “It was more than money, it was people’s feelings. People that had teenagers felt we didn’t have anything for the kids anymore. So we lost some customers because of that.”

The organization tried to compensate for the loss of carnival rides with the addition of inflatables which are strictly for younger children. In addition there was a video game and a Silent Disco which was for older ages.

Childress said she doesn’t believe MGSETX’s carnival is a direct competition of YMBL’s carnival which is held in the spring.

“We’re willing to work with you. We need that visual. We need that Ferris Wheel look,” she said. “That’s what people identify as Mardi Gras because it’s been there for 34 years and we’re hoping to have another year.”

MGSETX also used their time at their podium to allow Commissioners to get better acquainted with the organization and of their mission to support 11 charities.

Fred Jackson, attorney to the county judge, said the commissioner’s court will look at the issues brought forward by MGSETX. No date has been set for further discussion or action by Commissioners.