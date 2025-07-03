Port Arthur Mourns the Loss of Kelly Moore, Assistant City Secretary Published 3:19 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Kelly Moore

Port Arthur City has announced the passing of Assistant City Secretary Kelly Moore.

Moore served the city for 25 years, working as the secretary to the mayor and City Council in 2001. She was appointed as the assistant city secretary in 2011.

A statement from the city regarding Moore said “We remember Kelly as a quiet person who had a zest for life and for her work life. Please join the City of Port Arthur in offering our deepest condolences to the family of Kelly Desiree Moore.” Services are pending.