Three local meteorologists launch Gulf Coast Weather Solutions, promise 24/7 coverage and new app Published 3:45 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Three local meteorologists have teamed up to create Gulf Coast Weather Solutions, a new weather broadcasting and consulting company that seeks to modernize and improve how Southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast receive storm updates and forecasts. The trio plans to provide continuous 24/7 weather coverage through an upcoming YouTube channel, with a state-of-the-art interactive weather app expected to debut in the coming months.

Meteorologists Johnny Ray Lively and Lucas Bostwick, joined by Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, will serve Southeast Texas through this new service. Greg Bostwick, with over 40 years of experience forecasting for the region, will take on a mentor role while continuing his duties at Channel 6. All three meteorologists plan to host live news shows periodically as part of their new platform.

The idea for the company came from a desire to provide accurate, local weather information online for both the public and local industries such as refineries that depend on timely updates for worker safety and operational decisions. Gulf Coast Weather Solutions will initially focus on Southeast Texas but plans to cover a wider area from Houston through Central Louisiana.

At their launch event, team members emphasized the importance of reliable information during severe weather, especially in areas vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding. Organizers showcased the company’s plans to deliver radar graphics and live storm tracking comparable to what’s seen on major national networks, but with a focus on serving Gulf Coast communities.

I would say one of the things that sets it apart is specifically the fact that we are tailoring to anyone,” said Lucas Bostwick. “Essentially, we are not just tailoring to the general public; we are offering services specifically to industries. We are not forecasting a normal DMA (Designated Market Area) zone.”

They also announced plans to integrate live weather cameras sponsored by local businesses and provide real-time alerts through their upcoming app.

“We are providing for some people who can be on demand, whereas a TV, for instance, they have broadcast only at certain times of the day,” said Lucas Bostwick. “Ours will be 24/7 if you want to see what’s going on in your neighborhood. So if there are storms happening in let’s say the Lufkin area, you see lightning or storms, you can pull up our live stream and see all that on demand.

The company is still in its early stages, with its app expected to be available later this year, hopefully within the next three months, according to Greg Bostwick. Organizers added that if the initial rollout proves successful, they hope to expand coverage further along the Gulf Coast.