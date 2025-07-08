2 arrested in connection with Procter Street killing Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Bond is set at $1 million each for two men charged in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting of Leroy Williams, 54, of Port Arthur.

Port Arthur police initially were called in response to a possible auto-pedestrian accident at approximately 12:20 a.m. July 3 in the 5500 block of Procter Street. When they arrived they found the victim had sustained several gunshot wounds, according to information from PAPD.

Williams was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives worked to obtain leads in the case and on Monday, with the assistance of PAPD SWAT Team, arrested 53-year-old Roger Carter and 33-year-old Aaron Wiggins in connection with the killing.

PAPD Chief Tim Duriso said SWAT was used for safety purposes as the two men were high risk individuals.

Wiggins was arrested in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive and Carter was arrested at a business in the 2900 block of Park Plaza Lane, Duriso said.

Police had asked the public’s help in identifying a female who was a person of interest. The woman was identified and spoke with police and is no longer a person of interest.