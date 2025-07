Port Arthur man dies in Port Neches drowning Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

PORT NECHES — A Port Arthur man is dead after drowning at a family members’ home in Port Neches Saturday.

Port Neches Police Chief Cheri Griffith said the incident occurred at about 5:32 p.m. July 5 at a home on Baker Street. The deceased was identified as Ivan Torres, 26.