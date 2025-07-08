Texas students travel to Southeast Texas to aid hurricane victims Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Students and sponsors from churches across Texas are in Jefferson County this week to do repairs and recovery work on homes still affected by weather events in the past years as part of BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery.

“People are still living in Harvey-affected homes,” David Scott, director of BOUNCE, said. “It’s been almost seven years. We are delighted that there are so many highly motivated students who are giving a portion of their summer vacation to serve these people who have such great needs.”

The work will be done in partnership with 4B Disaster Response, South Main Baptist Church Pasadena, and Texans on Missions.

The students and sponsors will be housed at First Baptist Church Nederland, which has hosted the students on previous trips to the area.

“They have been so gracious to open their facility for us,” Scott said. “They have played a significant role in the recovery efforts. We appreciate their partnership.”