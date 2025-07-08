Trio of Titans make college selections Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Memorial’s Amante Martin (sitting down), Brock King (middle, white shirt) and Taiyion “Tank” King (right, white shirt) all announced their college commitments on Friday. (Chris Moore/Special to The News) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Corner Brock King will play for TCU next year. (Special to The News) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Amante Martin will also go to TCU after his senior year at Port Arthur. (Special to The News) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Tank King will play for TAMU after his senior season. (Special to The News)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Three Memorial football players started July 4 celebrations early by announcing their college selections late last week.

Amante Martin, Brock King, and Taiyion “Tank” King all committed to major college football programs, with Martin and Brock King heading to Texas Christian University, while Tank King will play for Texas A&M.

“These guys have been playing together since they were little kids,” Port Arthur Memorial High School football coach Brian Morgan said. “They’ve grown not just as athletes, but as leaders.”

Martin played running back most of his career, but finished last season as the Titans’ start quarterback will take on QB duties this season and represents a particularly exciting prospect for the team. Morgan has watched Martin develop from a freshman who started varsity to a dynamic playmaker ready to lead the offense.

“He’s super athletic, and we’ve spent time developing his throwing skills,” the coach noted. “At some point, everyone knows he can run, but to be successful, he’ll need to throw the ball effectively. His leadership and past success have bred tremendous confidence among his teammates.”

Brock King, the Titan’s lockdown corner, whom Morgan also described as “one of the best running backs in Texas,” will play both offense and defense this season.

“He’s incredibly talented with the ball in his hands,” Morgan said. “He might even be a better offensive player than defensive player, despite seeing himself potentially playing corner in the long run.”

Tank King, who is one of the top linebackers in the state, will contribute as a tight end, adding versatility to the team’s offensive strategy and providing depth in multiple positions.

Morgan emphasized that this senior class is exceptional not just for its top-tier talent, but for its overall depth. “It’s probably one of the bigger senior classes we’ve had,” he explained. “There are a bunch of really good football players here, not just those three committed guys.”

Many of these seniors have significant varsity experience, having played extensively since their sophomore and junior years, which Morgan believes has contributed to their development.