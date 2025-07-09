Published 9:48 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cornell Patrick Bush, Sr. was born in Port Arthur Texas, on February 15, 1958 to the late Mary Margret Darby (Simmons) and Charles Joseph Bush. On Saturday, June 28, 2025 in The Woodlands, Texas. Cornell entered eternal rest with our Heavenly Father.

He leaves behind his wife Tammie Venus Bush and 11 children, along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and very dear friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday July 12, 2025 at Hannah Funeral Home in Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until service time. For any additional information please contact the Bush Family.