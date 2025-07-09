No victim found after call of shots fired Published 10:47 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A possible disturbance during a quinceanera held at an event hall in Port Arthur sent multiple law enforcement officers to the scene but no victim was ever located.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the call came in around 12 a.m. Sunday at Club 60 in the 4800 block of 60th Street.

A number of shell casings were found at the scene but officers did not find a shooting victim, he said.